PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a suspicious package inside a mailbox in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Postal Police and Pittsburgh Police were at the scene early Tuesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The scene is at the intersection of Brighton Road and Benton Avenue.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene observed a large police presence and a taped off area near the scene.

 

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials closed several blocks of of Brighton Road before 8:00 a.m. while the suspicious package was being investigated.

