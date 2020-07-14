PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a suspicious package inside a mailbox in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Postal Police and Pittsburgh Police were at the scene early Tuesday morning.
The scene is at the intersection of Brighton Road and Benton Avenue.
KDKA’s news crew at the scene observed a large police presence and a taped off area near the scene.
ALERT: Pittsburgh Police, Fire and EMS and Postal Police are on the 3800 block of Brighton Road inspecting a suspicious object in a mailbox. Brighton is closed for several blocks. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FRPmRBcB7n
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 14, 2020
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials closed several blocks of of Brighton Road before 8:00 a.m. while the suspicious package was being investigated.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.