PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gorgeous weather is expected to remain in place today with high temperatures in the mid-to-low 80’s.

Humidity levels will be on the low side with light winds coming in out of the north.

Enjoy it while it lasts as temperatures are set to soar again starting Wednesday.

I have Wednesday’s high temperature coming in at 88 degrees.

The only relief from the heat for the rest of the week will come in the way of rain and storms.

It appears the next chance for rain will be on Thursday in the late afternoon hours.

I also have Thursday’s high temperature hitting 90 degrees just briefly before rain and storms arrive.

