ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year old was killed following an accident after a police chase in Bellevue on Monday.

Officials said Monday that three teenagers were taken to the hospital following the crash.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 19-year old Tyrone Jackson died at an area hospital late Monday night.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said the Avalon police tried to pull a vehicle over at the intersection of California Avenue and Homes Street for speeding.

The vehicle pulled over and then fled at high speeds, according to the police. The police officer pursued the vehicle, which later crashed at the intersection of Florence and Shade avenues around 5 p.m.

Neighbors say they watched first responders cut someone out of the car.

“Came outside to look and saw that car down there smoking and the police were closing in on it,” said Steve King.

“It was really loud, like a really sudden thud and metal crashing,” said Carly Siege.

“The officer followed the vehicle from a distance. The vehicle attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Shade and Florence and it looks like it lost control and hit a telephone pole,” said county homicide Lt. Venerando Costa.

Police say a gun was found in the vehicle. Police are investigating.

Three young men in their late teens were in the car, police say. They were taken to a local hospital.

Two of the teens were listed in critical condition, one was listed in stable condition.

An update on the condition of the other two teens has not been made.

