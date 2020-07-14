Comments
PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — If you live in Pleasant Hills, be on the lookout for a runaway pig.
According to Pleasant Hills Borough’s Facebook page, the pet piglet broke free from his harness when his owners stopped to let him out late Monday night.
He broke free near the Sheetz on Lebanon Church Road.
The piglet is black with pink feet and a white stripe going down his nose.
His owners are not from this area and are very worried about him.
Anyone who spots the piglet is asked to call the Pleasant Hills Police non-emergency number at 412-655-5045.
