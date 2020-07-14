Comments
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ohio man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington County.
The county coroner says 53-year-old John Duda from Kettering was riding a motorcycle on Thomas Eighty Four Road in North Strabane Township when he couldn’t make a curve and lost control of the motorcycle.
The coroner’s office says the accident was discovered Tuesday around 6:23 a.m. It’s unknown if he was wearing a helmet.
The date and time of the incident is somewhere between Monday at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 6:23 a.m., the coroner’s office says. He was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m.
The cause of death is pending autopsy and the manner of death is pending investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.