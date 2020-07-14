BOSTON (AP/KDKA) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A federal judge scheduled arguments Tuesday in the lawsuit brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which argued that the policy was created unlawfully and that it contradicts previous guidance from federal immigration officials. The colleges were asking the court to block the rule at least temporarily.

NEW: We are filing an amicus brief in the lawsuit that Harvard and MIT brought against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE on Tuesday. More from President Jahanian on these and other actions we're taking to advocate for our international students. https://t.co/lRJOXFt7QL pic.twitter.com/NNOtXVazOB — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) July 9, 2020

Pennsylvania, the City of Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh and CMU backed Harvard University and MIT’s lawsuit.

#Pittsburgh has joined 26 cities in a suit filed by @Harvard & @MIT challenging the suspension of international visas under the Student & Exchange Visitor Program. The Mayor, @PittTweet, & @CarnegieMellon have denounced the Trump Administration order: https://t.co/7eujKkxjON pic.twitter.com/Am0eViw0xv — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) July 13, 2020

Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would be forbidden from taking all of their courses online this fall. New visas would not be issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard. Students already in the U.S. would face deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.

The rule created a dilemma for thousands of foreign students who stayed in the U.S. after their colleges shifted to remote learning last spring.

As part of the policy, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told colleges to notify the agency no later than Wednesday if they plan to hold all classes online this fall. Other colleges would have until Aug. 1 to share their fall plans with ICE.

