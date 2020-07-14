CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA/AP) – A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia where a Westmoreland County veteran’s death was being investigated as a homicide is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people and assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person.

A retired Army sergeant from Westmoreland County, 82-year-old Felix McDermott was a patient at the hospital who died in April 2018.

Officials said he received insulin before he died, even though he was not diabetic.

His daughter filed a lawsuit against the federal government over her father’s wrongful insulin injection. The lawsuit alleges an employee who administered the injection was not qualified to be a nursing assistant and that hospital staff failed to take appropriate action to stop the employee from giving the shots.

Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

