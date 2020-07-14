CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA/AP) – A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia where a Westmoreland County veteran’s death was being investigated as a homicide is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.
Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people and assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person.
A retired Army sergeant from Westmoreland County, 82-year-old Felix McDermott was a patient at the hospital who died in April 2018.
Officials said he received insulin before he died, even though he was not diabetic.
RELATED STORIES:
- Veteran Affairs Sued Over Westmoreland County Veteran’s Death From Wrongful Insulin Injection
- Person Of Interest In Suspicious Deaths At VA Hospital In W. Va. Reportedly Identified
- Sen. Manchin Demands Answers After Visiting W. Va. Medical Center Where Westmoreland Co. Vet’s Death Was Ruled A Homicide
- Westmoreland Co. Vet’s Death At W. Va. Medical Center Prompts Probe By Veterans Affairs Dept.
- Family Of Westmoreland County Veteran Files Federal Tort Claims Act Following Stay At West Virginia VA Hospital
- Westmoreland County Man’s Death Ruled A Homicide After VA Hospital Treatment In West Virginia
His daughter filed a lawsuit against the federal government over her father’s wrongful insulin injection. The lawsuit alleges an employee who administered the injection was not qualified to be a nursing assistant and that hospital staff failed to take appropriate action to stop the employee from giving the shots.
Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.