PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh police say 43-year-old Bridgette Miller and 38-year-old Sunny Bee have been arrested for vandalizing the statue with graffiti on Monday.

Police say Miller is charged with desecration of venerated objects, criminal mischief and simple trespass, while Bee is charged with criminal conspiracy and simple trespass.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

Both will appear by summons.

In June, the statue was vandalized with red paint as well.

During the June vandalism, handprints and phrases including “murder” were painted on the statue before it was cleaned up.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

