PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park.
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh police say 43-year-old Bridgette Miller and 38-year-old Sunny Bee have been arrested for vandalizing the statue with graffiti on Monday.
Police say Miller is charged with desecration of venerated objects, criminal mischief and simple trespass, while Bee is charged with criminal conspiracy and simple trespass.
Both will appear by summons.
In June, the statue was vandalized with red paint as well.
During the June vandalism, handprints and phrases including “murder” were painted on the statue before it was cleaned up.
