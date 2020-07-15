BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A felony warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old recently arrested in connection with riots in Pittsburgh. Police say a day after those riots, Jordan Erdos used social media to “initiate” violence at protests in Butler.
Butler City Police say their investigation into protests that turned violent on May 31 — where eight arrests were made — has led a judge to issue a warrant for Erdos.
Police say he posted on social media telling people to meet at Diamond Park for a protest, saying in part “we loot we rob” and “we do what we have to” to get noticed.
The 20 year old is now facing charges of criminal solicitation for riot, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
These are on top of charges Erdos already faces. He was arrested in late June on counts of aggravated assault, riot, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct in connection with the Pittsburgh riots.
