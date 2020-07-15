PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Since the pandemic hit, there has been a spike in pet adoptions and pet-related purchases.

With that spike, there has also been a spike in pet-related scams.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warned regarding a company called “Super Paws” that has been taking orders for pet-related products, processing payments, but failing to deliver the products purchased.

A Butler County resident reported to the Better Business Bureau that Super Paws charged them the full amount and never delivered the order. When they attempted to company via email, they would respond with “excuses rather than honor my request for a full refund.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, they have received over 3,300 inquires about Super Paws on its website.

“Overall, pet-related scams now comprise approximately 25 percent of online scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker,” says Warren King, president of the Better Business Bureau serving Western PA. “As important as it is for consumers to ensure they are purchasing an actual pet online, it’s just as important for pet owners to take necessary precautions online when purchasing pet products for their new companions.”

Super Paws does not have a phone number that customers are able to call for information and their website claims they are located in California, but the Better Business Bureau does not know where the company is located. This fact leads them to warn consumers to always be wary when choosing to do business with a company that does not have a known location.

Consumers can learn more about this company and how to safely shop online on the Better Business Bureau’s website.