Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to the firearm carry permits.
Permits that were set to expire on March 19 or later are now valid through September 30.
Gov. Wolf’s previous extension would have expired on July 31.
With the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, state police said this extension was necessary.
State police are reminding Pennsylvanians that a license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm on one’s person or in their vehicle. Anyone caught with a firearm and no license is subject to a third-degree felony.
You must log in to post a comment.