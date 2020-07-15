Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 67-year-old man in Jefferson Hills died after a tractor accident.
On Wednesday, Jefferson Hills police say they responded to a report of a tractor overturned on a man. Officers found a large farm tractor overturned over a steep hillside, with the dead man pinned beneath it.
Investigators say the driver, identified as George Walter, was cutting grass on a steep hillside when the tractor began sliding sideways and flipped on top of him. Walter’s family members called police when he did not return for dinner. They found him pinned and alerted police.
