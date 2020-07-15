Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania mother says her son was not allowed at Hersheypark because he can’t wear a mask.
She says his asthma and autism prevent him from covering his face or putting anything on his head. Hersheypark is standing by its decision to deny him entry and says it is looking out for the health and safety of everyone.
“Denied us entry into the park because my disabled child, which if you can’t tell this should give it away, can’t a mask,” said Pamela Heinbaugh in a video.
The park’s policies also include more cleaning, adding hand sanitizers, temperature screenings and enforcing social distancing.
This comes days after a complaint was filed against Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle over their mask policy.
