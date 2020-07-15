Comments
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Today is the end of the extended deadline to file and pay federal, state, and local taxes.
When the coronavirus pandemic took hold this past spring, the IRS postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.
The IRS expects about 150 million returns from individuals this year.
However, if you are unable to file today, you can earn six months of extra time.
The IRS is letting everyone that needs extra time to file for a free extension.
A list of resources can be found on the IRS website.
