UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – There are still many questions surrounding a killing in Uniontown last night.

Sources close to the investigation tell KDKA the two females were involved in the incident that happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a Sunoco on Connellsville Street in Uniontown.

Authorities say the victim was shot as she sat in a car in the gas station’s parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took a female at the scene in the custody for questioning, however the police and the Fayette County district attorney are not calling this person a suspect.

The exact relationship between the alleged shooter and victim isn’t being revealed.

According to investigators, the entire incident was captured on security video and authorities are going over that footage as the investigation continues.

The name of the woman shot and killed isn’t being released right now.

If you happen to know anything about this incident, the Uniontown Police are looking to hear from you.