PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh are looking for hundreds of people to participate in its coronavirus vaccine trials.

Currently, Pittsburgh is being used as a test site for the potential Moderna vaccine, which the USDA recently cleared for Phase Three Clinical Trials.

Researchers are looking for 750 adult volunteers, who do not have weakened immune systems, to test out the vaccine.

Participants will either get the vaccine or a placebo, followed by a booster a month later. Doctors will then study the results.

UPMC says the trials are part of the COVID-19 Prevention Network and Operation Warp Speed.

In a news release, Dr. Judy Martin, the director of the Pittsburgh Vaccine Clinical Trials Unit at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, said, “Participating in Operation Warp Speed is a huge honor. This is a chance for Pittsburgh to have an impact that’s not just local or national – it’s going to be worldwide. One of these vaccines will likely be successful — and hopefully more than one.”

UPMC says ideal participants for the trials are people “who have a higher likelihood of being naturally exposed” to COVID-19 through their public activities or job.

Black and Latin populations, older adults and those with certain underlying health conditions will also be given priority consideration, UPMC says.

If you’re interested in signing up for the program, visit this link.

You can also email VTEU@chp.edu or call 412-692-7382.