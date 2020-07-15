CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin police are searching for a missing 57-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police)

The West Mifflin Borough Police Department said John Dillard was last seen Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police say he has a history of stroke and sometimes becomes confused.

He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a bluish-green shirt. He is on foot.

