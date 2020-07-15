PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Young Men Republican Club of Allegheny County has been ordered by the health department to close for violating the county’s current restrictions for bars and restaurants.
A report by the health department says the Young Men Republican Club of Allegheny County on Suismon Street was open and operating when it was inspected on July 13. The report lists the purpose of the inspection as “complaint.”
According to the report, there were nine customers inside drinking, eating food and playing pool. People were sitting at the bar, tables and chairs were spaced less than six feet apart and there was “no indication of reduced capacity and restriction of seating,” says the report.
The bartender’s mask was being worn under the nose, the health department says.
Indoor food and drink service in Allegheny County is currently prohibited because of a surge in coronavirus cases, and masks are mandatory in all public places in Pennsylvania.
You can read Allegheny County’s full coronavirus order here and you can read the health department’s report here.
