PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 140 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and one additional death, out of 2,817 test results.

The county-wide total now stands at 5,750 since March 14. There are 5,558 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials says patient ages range from 2- to 94-years-old with the median age being 33. Positive results are from tests that span June 30 through July 14.

Officials report that 490 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s 12 more patients hospitalized since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 205, with 193 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported death is of a person aged 79 and the date of death is July 9, 2020. All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died.

This is the July 16, 2020 COVID-19 Update. Today's report (5,750) includes 140 new cases, 12 new hospitalizations & 1 additional death out of 2,817 test results. The newest cases range from 2-94 years old with 33 being the median age. Positive tests span June 30-July 14.

More detailed information is available on the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr; please also consider subscribing to Allegheny Alerts for additional breakdowns of daily data at https://t.co/khgD8ghCTd — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) July 16, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket. It has grown to 41%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 17% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 63 (1%)

05-12 – 93 (2%)

13-18 – 184 (3%)

19-24 – 1,006 (18%)

25-49 – 2,375 (41%)

50-64 – 1,065 (19%)

65 + — 964 (17%)

Health officials say 86,561 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

