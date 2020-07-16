PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says they are keeping more restrictive coronavirus safety guidelines in place while they review a new order from the governor’s office.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced restrictions Wednesday on bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

Those restrictions include shutting down nightclubs, closing bars unless they offer dine-in meals, and limiting those bars and restaurants to 25% capacity.

However, the county announced stricter guidelines back on July 8.

Those requirements are:

• Indoor dining or alcohol consumption at bars, restaurants, or any other business establishments in Allegheny County is prohibited;

• Indoor areas, including bar areas, of restaurants and retail food service businesses must be closed to customers except for through-traffic;

• Customers are subject to a three (3) drink maximum for dine-in service at outdoor seating areas;

• Dine-in service at outdoor seating is permitted until 11 p.m.;

• The use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited at outdoor dining facilities and indoors at casinos; and

• Events and gatherings of more than 50 persons outdoors in Allegheny County are prohibited.

Following Gov. Wolf’s announcement, County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen is reviewing the department’s own guidelines.

She will announce any changes on Friday, July 17.

Until then, the county’s guidelines remain in place.

