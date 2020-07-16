Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – On Wednesday morning, Pope Francis appointed Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.
The announcement was made at 6:00 a.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. Vatican time.
Bishop Malesic takes over as bishop from Bishop Nelson Perez who was named Archbishop of Philadelphia in 2020.
He will be installed as the bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland officially during mass at St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland on Monday, September 14.
Pope Francis named Bishop Malesic the bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg on April 24, 2015.
