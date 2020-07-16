MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – Six people supported by Citizen Care in McKees Rocks have tested positive for coronavirus.
The agency, which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, says the six people live in three different integrated homes.
Citizen Care says all six cases were asymptomatic and they were tested after being exposed to a worker employed by a third-party staffing agency who was diagnosed with the virus.
All of those who have tested positive are quarantining.
“Staff working in these homes are utilizing N-95 masks and are following all mitigation guidelines from the Allegheny County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Citizen Care nursing staff is monitoring potential symptoms of persons supported, and themselves, on a regular basis,” Citizen Care says in a press release.
