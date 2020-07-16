CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 140 New Cases, Total Now 5,750
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The former Plum Senior High School athletic director is suing the Plum Borough School District.

Robert Alpino’s attorney filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Alpino claims he was fired in 2018 so the district could hire a younger person to replace him.

In the lawsuit, Alpino asks to be reinstated into a “suitable position” and be compensated for the time he’s been out of work.

