PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has responded to a lawsuit over its mask policy.
The company filed a response saying a lawsuit that names a plaintiff and nearly three dozen consolidated plaintiffs is “all wrong.”
Attorney Tom Anderson told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller last month that he filed at least 30 complaints so far on behalf of people claiming to live with asthma, COPD, emphysema and PTSD who say the mask policy is discriminatory.
Giant Eagle’s response points to one of the consolidated plaintiffs in particular and says for him to sue “takes some nerve” and that “his grievances” don’t come from the Americans with Disabilities Act but instead a “theory” that face coverings violate constitutional rights.
The company’s response also cites a comment in a Facebook group called “PA Small Businesses Against Gov Wolf” where the plaintiff says while he’s in excellent health except for a herniated disc, “I have a right to refuse wearing a mask.” Giant Eagle says neither him nor the other plaintiffs “have that right in a Giant Eagle supermarket during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Giant Eagle says there are also options — like curbside pickup, home delivery or shopping somewhere else — and that the “immediate health risks” to other customers, employees and the general public at risk “far outweigh any alleged inconvenience.”
Because of this, the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction should be denied, Giant Eagle argues.
The grocery store says it has tripled its curbside service capabilities, hired “thousands” of extra employees and has increase sanitation and protective measures.
The state health department has an FAQ about the universal face covering order issued at the beginning of July. When asked “do businesses need to deny entry to those not wearing a face covering such as a mask?” this is what the state says:
“Yes, however, if a business provides medication, medical supplies, or food, that business must offer another means for the customer to purchase goods if the customer is unable to wear a face covering, such as a mask. Those means could include home delivery or contactless curbside pick-up. Other businesses besides those that provide medication, medical supplies, or food should consider providing services through home delivery or contactless curbside pick-up where possible. The Order does not require a customer to be turned away if the customer fits within an exception to the Order. The Order states that an individual is not required to show documentation that an exception applies.
“If the customer is refused service, and if the business is not able to provide a face covering, the business should consider providing information on mask making, distributing “how to” flyers, or sharing information about where masks can be purchased. If a customer is belligerent or aggressive in refusing to wear a mask or other face covering, there is no expectation that an employee should force a customer to comply or put themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.
“The Department wants to emphasize that it does not expect businesses to put employees in harm’s way. Again, in making a determination about whether or not to comply with the Order, an individual should consider not only his or her right to make that decision, but his or her responsibility to family, friends, and other persons with whom they may contact, and to whom they may spread disease.”
