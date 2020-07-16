PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has responded to a lawsuit over its mask policy.

The company filed a response saying a lawsuit that names a plaintiff and nearly three dozen consolidated plaintiffs is “all wrong.”

Attorney Tom Anderson told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller last month that he filed at least 30 complaints so far on behalf of people claiming to live with asthma, COPD, emphysema and PTSD who say the mask policy is discriminatory.

Giant Eagle’s response points to one of the consolidated plaintiffs in particular and says for him to sue “takes some nerve” and that “his grievances” don’t come from the Americans with Disabilities Act but instead a “theory” that face coverings violate constitutional rights.

The company’s response also cites a comment in a Facebook group called “PA Small Businesses Against Gov Wolf” where the plaintiff says while he’s in excellent health except for a herniated disc, “I have a right to refuse wearing a mask.” Giant Eagle says neither him nor the other plaintiffs “have that right in a Giant Eagle supermarket during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Giant Eagle says there are also options — like curbside pickup, home delivery or shopping somewhere else — and that the “immediate health risks” to other customers, employees and the general public at risk “far outweigh any alleged inconvenience.”

Because of this, the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction should be denied, Giant Eagle argues.

The grocery store says it has tripled its curbside service capabilities, hired “thousands” of extra employees and has increase sanitation and protective measures.

The state health department has an FAQ about the universal face covering order issued at the beginning of July. When asked “do businesses need to deny entry to those not wearing a face covering such as a mask?” this is what the state says: