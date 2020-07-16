CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 140 New Cases, Total Now 5,750
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Food Distribution, Food Distribution Sites, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting several drive-up food distribution events this month.

The first is on Saturday at McKeesport High School from 10 a.m. to noon., followed by one in Duquesne at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank from noon to 2 p.m. The food bank says you must register for the Duquesne distribution here.

There are also events in Butler County, Johnsontown and Greene County at the end of the month. Click here for more information on all the drive-up food distributions this month.

Comments