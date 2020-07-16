Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting several drive-up food distribution events this month.
The first is on Saturday at McKeesport High School from 10 a.m. to noon., followed by one in Duquesne at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank from noon to 2 p.m. The food bank says you must register for the Duquesne distribution here.
There are also events in Butler County, Johnsontown and Greene County at the end of the month. Click here for more information on all the drive-up food distributions this month.
