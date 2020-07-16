INDUSTRY, Pa. (KDKA) — Restaurants in numerous counties across Pennsylvania are having to make adjustments, again, after Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest order.

Industry Café owner Robert Meinert said, “25% may not be 50%, may not be 100%, but it’s something.”

Industry Café is one of the many restaurants across Beaver County that is having to make changes due to the new restrictions.

Meinert opened the coffee and brunch place in Industry Borough about two years ago.

“We’re here for the community. It’s more than just small business, it’s family,” said Meinert.

He tells KDKA, when the pandemic hit, many restaurants, including his own, went through numerous challenges. They laid off workers and had to switch up the way they operate.

On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf announced new restrictions for businesses in Pennsylvania. Restaurants can now only operate at 25% capacity inside.

“You know for the unforeseeable future, it’s gonna be rough, it’s gonna be a workout,” said Meinert.

That’s why he suggests for business owners to lean on each other and ask for help.

“We are not in this alone. You’re not in this alone. So it’s to ask your friends and family for assistance,” said Meinert. “If I give up, the business gives up, my employees give up. I’m not saying we’re not going to go through struggles, we will. It will be difficult, but we will make it.”