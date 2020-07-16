CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Beaver County Detectives, Homicide, Hopewell Township, Hopewell Township Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found dead inside a home on West Main Street on Wednesday night in Hopewell Township.

According to the Hopewell Township Police Department, just before 11:00 p.m., they responded to a call regarding a man unresponsive inside a home in the 2400 block of West Main Street.

When they arrived it was determined the man was dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are being assisted by the Beaver County Detectives.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments