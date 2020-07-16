Comments
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was found dead inside a home on West Main Street on Wednesday night in Hopewell Township.
According to the Hopewell Township Police Department, just before 11:00 p.m., they responded to a call regarding a man unresponsive inside a home in the 2400 block of West Main Street.
When they arrived it was determined the man was dead.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are being assisted by the Beaver County Detectives.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557.
