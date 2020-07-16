PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panthers football star and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is joining the Dick’s Sporting Goods Board of Directors.

Fitzgerald is very active in both the business and sports charity community.

The Pittsburgh-based company says Fitzgerald joined their foundation’s Sports Matter Advisory Board in 2018. It supports youth sports.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Chairman and CEO Ed Stack said in a news release, “Larry has been part of the Dick’S Sporting Goods family for nearly 10 years, and we’ve gotten to know him very well. Larry has a deep understanding of the business of sports and its market dynamics. Larry is a man of integrity, and he shares our values and our commitment to caring for communities. Based on his background, Larry will be a great addition to our Board.”

Fitzgerald says he is looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I’ve long admired Dick’S Sporting Goods, and over the years have had the opportunity to see up close what they stand for and who they are as a company. We share a passion for sports, supporting young people and serving our communities. I could not be more excited to join the Board and share my experience and knowledge to help DICK’S grow and continue to be a leader in the retail and sports industries,” he said in a news release.