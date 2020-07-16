HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Nearly 30 highway, bridge, transit and bike and pedestrian projects in almost two dozen counties are receiving $30.2 million in funding.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding for 23 counties, including six in our area, through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Slated to receive funding are thirty-one streets in Penn Hills, the intersection of Route 366 and Pleasant Avenue in Harrison Township, the 12th Avenue Bridge in White Township, the intersection of Route 18 and Oakwood Way in Neshannock Township, three streets in Farrell and an access road from Center Drive to the Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County.
“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Governor Wolf said in a press release. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”
PennDOT evaluated the applications and then made selections based on criteria like safety benefits, job creation, energy efficiency and regional economic conditions.
You can read the whole list of local projects receiving funding here.
