PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly driving his vehicle through protesters in Penn Hills.
Police say 63-year-old David Fiori crossed into oncoming traffic and sped through a steady read light, into the intersection and through a planned protest on Wednesday.
The passenger side mirror hit the back of a protester’s arm, court paperwork says, and nearly missed multiple other people.
Fiori then allegedly turned the vehicle around and driving in the opposite lane, went through a red light and back into the intersection before pulling into a driveway on Saltsburg Road.
When police went to talk to him, they say he said he didn’t know why he did it other than he got “worked up.”
The protester who was hit refused EMS treatment.
Fiori was charged Thursday and is facing traffic violations and multiple charges, including criminal attempt aggravated assault and multiple counts of simple assault as well as recklessly endangering another person.
