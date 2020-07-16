HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 781 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 16 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 98,446 since Wednesday’s report.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 9 and July 15, is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases, health officials say.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 140 cases and one death today, and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 132 cases.

The statewide death toll has now reached 6,973.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 638 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, we must work together to stop another surge.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 26% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 24% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Breaking down age group statistics…

The Health Department says these regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,534 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 21,964. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,337 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, new restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

