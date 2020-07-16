CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 140 New Cases, Total Now 5,750
By Shelby Cassesse
PITTSBURGH (KDAK) — A Pittsburgh firefighter who died earlier this week is being remembered as a loving man who would do anything for anyone.

According to an obituary, 30-year-old Christopher Conway died suddenly on Monday. He served at Engine 20 in Hays.

City officials, including Mayor Bill Peduto, shared condolences on Twitter.

KDKA spoke with a member of Conway’s Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire recruit class who recalled Conway making everyone laugh, even during weeks of grueling training.

“In our recruit class, he was the person we all looked at for a laugh,” said Benjamin Peven. “He was the one who kept us all together and motivated us through 33 weeks.”

Peven says memories of Conway have been rushing back over the past few days.

“A lot of people have been talking about how much we’re going to miss him,” Peven said. “Since he passed, every day, we’re just coming up with new memories and things that he did that made our class what it is.”

Several local firefighters, including Peven, established a GoFundMe for Conway’s family.

