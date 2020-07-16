Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s newly formed LGBTQIA+ Commission is looking for applications to serve as commissioners.
This new commission was approved by City Council and was signed by Mayor Bill Peduto last week.
Those interested in applying are required to live or work within the City of Pittsburgh. The city is looking for people that can advise on the LGBTQIA+ experience in the workforce, employment opportunities, education, health and ADA issues, homelessness, and housing barriers in Pittsburgh.
The LGBTQIA+ Commission is required by law to ensure that the community is heard and reflected in the city’s plans and policy decisions.
Those interested in applying can online and must apply by August 28.
