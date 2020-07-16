PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gusty storms are moving through the region, prompting warnings and watches from the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 4:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Butler and Armstrong counties until 4:45 p.m.
The NWS said wind gusts may reach 60 miles per hour and to expect damage to trees and power lines.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Allison Park PA, New Kensington PA, Lower Burrell PA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/SWRIjDS939
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2020
The NWS has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of our area, including Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Mercer, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Greene, Lawrence, Beaver, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties. This is in effect until 9 p.m.
The window for storms is between 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. This is the time when severe weather is most likely to occur.
But the storms could last as late as midnight through Friday afternoon.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
You must log in to post a comment.