By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gusty storms are moving through the region, prompting warnings and watches from the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 4:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Butler and Armstrong counties until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS said wind gusts may reach 60 miles per hour and to expect damage to trees and power lines.

The NWS has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of our area, including Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Mercer, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Greene, Lawrence, Beaver, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties. This is in effect until 9 p.m.

The window for storms is between 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. This is the time when severe weather is most likely to occur.

But the storms could last as late as midnight through Friday afternoon.

