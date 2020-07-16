BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe is still demanding Gov. Tom Wolf resign or be impeached.
Metcalfe, a Republican state representative from Butler County, filed articles of impeachment in the state House last month.
He calls the governor’s latest orders “authoritarian dictates” and asked Gov. Wolf to “make the honorable choice to step down.”
“Following the shame and struggles you have placed upon the state, we ask that you save us further strife by resigning on your own accord. Your further authoritarian dictates, as of yesterday, have only strengthened our resolve,” Metcalfe said in a release.
“I look forward to your departure, either by your own volition or through your coming impeachment,” Metcalfe added.
On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf announced broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings.
A poll out on Wednesday from Monmouth University asked voters in Pennsylvania how Gov. Wolf is handling the coronavirus. Sixty-seven percent say he’s doing a good job, while 29 percent say he’s doing a bad job.
