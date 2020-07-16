HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf Administration has released updated guidance for reopening schools.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera announced the updated guidance for Pre-K to 12 schools Thursday, saying each school will determine if classes resume in person, online or a combination of both.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe return to school for students, educators and staff by following best practices to mitigate the spread of the virus, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.

The guidance provides public health standards to mitigate the spread of #COVID19 for social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, and cleaning and disinfecting in Pre-K to 12 school settings. Read more: https://t.co/xX79yy18Yg — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 16, 2020

“In those instances when someone tests positive, public health staff from the department will immediately assist the school with risk assessment, isolation and quarantine recommendations, and other infection control recommendations.”

Best practice from the state’s health and education departments include wearing masks, with for some exceptions, and doing a daily symptom screening before leaving for school.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged, and there are recommendations — like having student seating that faces the same way — and staggering drop-offs and pick-ups if the weather allows.

There’s also guidance on what to do about hallways, outdoor playground spaces, field trips, buses and cafeterias, or how to handle a confirmed or probable coronavirus case.

The guidance for sports hasn’t changed.

You can read the list with all the guidance here.

“The health and safety of students, teachers and staff must be paramount as schools prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera in a press release.

“The Department of Education has been focused on supporting schools with resources and best practices to help school leaders make informed decisions within their local contexts and in response to evolving conditions.”

The department of education says guidance will be updated as necessary.