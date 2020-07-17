Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen has announced a new order to stem the spread of COVID-19 has been issued.
Starting at 5:00 p.m., the July 8 order will be rescinded.
The order says:
- Indoor and outdoor seating areas for sit-down, dine-in service at bars, restaurants, and private catered events shall be closed to patrons by 11:00 p.m. Take-out sales continue to be permitted after 11:00 p.m., consistent with applicable Pennsylvania law.
- The use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited at all indoor and outdoor dining facilities and indoors at casinos.
- Events and gathers other than those in businesses in the retail and foodservice industries are limited to 25 people or less indoors or 50 people are less for outdoors.
The full order can be found on the Allegheny County Health Department website.
