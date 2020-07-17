CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 240 New Cases With 17 More Patients Hospitalized, Countywide Cases Grow To 5,990
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for ozone in western Pennsylvania.

The alert goes into effect on Saturday and is issued when air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for those with breathing issues and sensitive groups, like the very young and elderly.

The impacted areas are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

