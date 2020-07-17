Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are not many things that say summer better than a kid’s lemonade stand.
Much like so many other things, those haven’t been around due to the pandemic.
Country Time says it is going to write $100 “bailout” checks to kids whose lemonade stands have been shuddered due to coronavirus.
They’re calling it “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” and its purpose is to help offset the loss of revenue for junior entrepreneurs and their curbside lemonade stands.
Children under the age of 14 qualify for the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” and parents or guardians can help them apply by August 12 on the Country Time website – which can be found here.
