EAST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) – Youth sports organizations across the country are being forced to make tough decisions with fall sports scheduled right around the corner.
The East Allegheny Youth Football Association is among those and they have already decided to cancel its fall season.
According to a letter from the association president, the decision was made due to low registration and no volunteers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents have said they understand but are disappointed.
