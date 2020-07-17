Comments
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Most people know the Marvel superhero Thor but there is a real-life hero Thor right in our backyard.
On Wednesday, the Homer City Police K9 Unit was called to help Pennsylvania State Police apprehend Bobby Louis Crosby Jr., a fugitive on the state police top five.
Thor and officers were met by park rangers at Loyalhanna Dam after it was reported Crosby was seen jumping from the dam and running into the woods.
Police and Thor entered the woods where they found a hat Crosby had been last seen in. From there, Thor tracked Crosby for about one hour, ultimately locating him, hiding in the weeds.
Crosby was taken into custody without incident.
