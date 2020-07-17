SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — On the first anniversary of the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Lawrence County, state police are asking for the public’s help with tips and leads.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 17, 2019.

According to state police, the suspect or suspects approached Brian Eisenhuth’s mobile home on Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township, likely on foot, and opened fire.

The incident turned into a shootout when state police say another man in the house returned fire.

That man, 24-year-old Robert Lantz Jr., was wounded but has since recovered. Eisenhuth was found dead inside the home after being shot multiple times.

One year later, police are still looking for suspects.

“Do the right thing, step forward, give us information. You can do it anonymously,” Tpr. James Long, of Pennsylvania State Police, said.

State Police are urging anyone who knows about the murder to come forward. One thing they do know is that Eisenhuth allegedly dealt marijuana and owned guns.

Investigators say a burglary happened at the home just hours before the shooting while Eisenhuth and Lantz were at a convenience store.

Money, a semi-automatic pistol and marijuana were taken.

State Police are pleading for tips.

“There’s not a lot of people that were there at the scene that we know of. So the information that we’re getting, we’re hoping comes second, third, even fourth hand. Any information that we get, we’re going to move on,” Tpr. Long said.

There is a reward of at least $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Beyond that, state police are making an emotional appeal.

“It’s been a year since a family lost a brother, a son, a family member. If that person with that information would be in the same situation, they would want closure as well,” said Tpr. Long.

If you have information, contact the State Police barracks in New Castle at 724-598-2211 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).