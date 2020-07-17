PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On this week’s episode of “Living Room Sports,” KDKA’s Bob Pompeani was joined by two-time Super Bowl champions Brett Keisel and James Farrior.

Keisel was a defensive end who played 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers. Farrior was an inside linebacker who played 15 seasons in the league, the final 10 of which came in Pittsburgh.

They reminisced about their playing days, their unique nicknames, as well as what they have been up to in retirement.

Brett “Diesel” Keisel was a seventh-round selection by the Steelers in 2002. He epitomized the blue-collar attitude of Pittsburgh and was beloved by fans. Keisel still lives in the Pittsburgh area, and he told KDKA what Pittsburgh means to him.

WATCH: More With James Farrior And Brett Keisel



“I’ve been blessed beyond measure by the people around Pittsburgh and the community. There are so many different things that I love to do that Pittsburgh offers.”

Keisel has a farm located outside of Pittsburgh and a lot of the animals are named after Steelers legends and former teammates, such as Bull Cowher and Dick LeBull.

“I got Steelers nation involved when Bull Cowher was born, and they are the ones that came up with that one,” Kiesel said.

James “Potsie” Farrior signed with the Steelers prior to the 2002 season, and his career exploded once he arrived. He is the all-time leader in tackles for the franchise, recording 1,085 combined tackles during his 10 seasons in Pittsburgh.

WATCH: More With James Farrior And Brett Keisel



One moment stands out to Farrior from the Steelers’ two Super Bowl victories during his time.

“Winning that first Super Bowl was probably the most special Super Bowl. But my favorite moment of the Super Bowls has to be James Harrison’s touchdown return at halftime. I still think it is the greatest play in Super Bowl history,” Farrior said.

Farrior has four children that keep him busy, and he hopes none of them pursue football as a career.

WATCH: More With James Farrior And Brett Keisel



“I am going to try and encourage them to do all the other sports besides football. Hopefully, they have other interests because I would rather them not play,” Farrior said.

“Living Room Sports” airs every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.