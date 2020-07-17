PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is making plans for the next 25 through virtual meetings they’re calling “NEXTtransit.”

These six meetings will take place over three days, Monday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, August 25 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Allegheny County residents are encouraged to attend and those unable can still have their voice heard through in-person visits and phone-based surveys that will be conducted throughout the summer.

“NEXTransit will give us the opportunity to inspire, innovate and implement ideas that promote a robust transit network that is accessible, equitable, reliable, flexible, comprehensive, and safe,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Whether it’s an extension of a busway, adding more trips to an underserved community, or placing greater importance on alternative-fuel vehicles, we want to hear what riders and non-riders want from their public transit system.”

Input from the community will help guide Port Authority their blueprints for the region in the coming decades, making sure people have access to their jobs, housing, and other locations.

The focus will be on where transit should go and what sort of projects should be given priority.

To sign up or learn more, head to Port Authority’s NEXTransit website.