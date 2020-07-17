Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment report for June 2020.
The state unemployment rate was down 0.4% in June at an even 13.0%.
However, over the past two months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 40% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.
The labor force in Pennsylvania was down 175,000 over the month due to declines in resident employment and unemployment.
The unemployment rate increased by 8.7% from June 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell 2.2% from May’s 11.1%, and was up 7.4% over the year.
The full employment report can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s website.
