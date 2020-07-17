HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,032 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, in addition to 19 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 99,478 since Friday’s report.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases, health officials say.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.

The statewide death toll has now reached 6,992.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 638 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, new restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

