PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A Pittsburgh Pirates player has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
KDKA’s Rich Walsh reports outfielder Gregory Polanco tested positive for coronavirus.
This comes as five more baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, raising the total to 80 since testing started in late June.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association said six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to players, one staff member tested positive.
The week included a five-day span with no new positive tests. Including the initial intake screening that started in late June, 93 of of 21,701 samples have resulted in new positives, a rate of 0.4%. The positives included 80 players and 13 staff members.
