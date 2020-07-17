PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh zoo has revealed the names of its five new cheetah cubs.
The zoo says Naya and her cubs, born back on Oct. 20, 2019, came from the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia and have been settling into their new life in Pittsburgh.
The results are in and our new cheetah cubs have names! Thank you to everyone who voted – the category of African themed names won! The chosen names are Kendi (One Who is Loved), Bisa (Greatly Loved), Esha (Life Energy), Taj (Crown), and Shani (Wonderful). pic.twitter.com/GI0iNjsTMd
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) July 17, 2020
Now, after a naming contest, the cubs have names they can grow into. The zoo asked visitors to choose between three themes — “Pittsburgh Pride,” “Africa” and “Girl Power” — then the zookeepers chose the names from within that theme.
The cubs are named Kendi (One Who is Loved), Bisa (Greatly Loved), Esha (Life Energy), Taj (Crown) and Shani (Wonderful).
The zoo’s previous cheetah pair, Zola and Rey, have moved on to other zoos.
