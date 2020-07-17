PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Plum School District’s reopening plan was officially approved by the school board on Thursday night.

According to the Tribune-Review, parents in Plum will have the option of sending their kid back to school in person or continue with remote learning.

The plan is on the district’s website for parents to review.

A letter will be sent to families along with a survey seeing if the child will be returning to school or staying at home. It will also be a way for the district to know if parents would be able to pick up and drop-off the student in order to cut down on bus travel.

As of now, the first day of school is set for August 19.