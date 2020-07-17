CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 240 New Cases With 17 More Patients Hospitalized, Countywide Cases Grow To 5,990
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University will allow students to choose between online learning and on-campus classes in the fall.

On Friday, Point Park announced its plans for the fall, when it will adopt a “highly flexible format.” The university says some classes will be “blended” with days in class and days online.

Point Park said there will be some classes that can only have face-to-face instruction. Those classes, the university says, will require masks and social distancing.

Point Park says students will have the option of doing remote learning. There will also be a pass-fail option for students, just like the university did in the spring.

Students have until Aug. 14 to make their decisions.

